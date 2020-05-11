Nigeria: Lagos Discharges 21 COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 21 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 469, the total number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this Sunday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said four of those discharged are females while 17 are males, adding that they are all Nigerians.

He said: "Three were discharged from the Onikan Isolation Centre, one from the Eti Osa (Landmark) Isolation Centre, one from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private isolation facility), six from Lekki Isolation Centre and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba

"They were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive test readings. With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities has risen to 469," he said.