Nigeria: Toyin Saraki Extolled As Fortify, WBFA Join Forces Against Iron Deficiency

U.S.-based Fortify and Nigeria-based Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) have announced a partnership to address iron deficiency - the major underlying cause of maternal deaths during childbirth in developing countries.

Iron deficiency is the most widespread public health disorder in the world, affecting at least one-third of the global population.In the absence of adequate interventions, Fortify works to drive innovation in the private sector, guiding companies to add iron to everyday meals through the fortification of simple, healthy foods consumed by most families.

The World Bank and the Copenhagen Consensus have both ranked food fortification as one of the best investments in development in terms of cost-effectiveness. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), food-based approaches represent the most desirable and sustainable method of preventing micronutrient malnutrition.

The partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, a Nigeria-based non-governmental organization, founded by Mrs Toyin Saraki and dedicated to maternal, newborn and child health, brings substantial resources to support Fortify's work.

"Joining forces with the Wellbeing Foundation at this juncture could not be better timing. Now that iron-fortified tomato mixes are reaching even the most rural villages, we can jointly work to help educate health care workers and women about the importance of adding iron to their diets," Fortify's Founder and CEO, Nancy Martin, said.

"Mrs. Toyin Saraki has been a leading voice in maternal, newborn and child health in Nigeria since serving as the First Lady of Kwara State in 2003, and knows how to reach and educate stakeholders at every level in Nigeria. She is also a recognized global voice for women, newborns and children, advising multiple organisations including the World Health Organisation and the United Nations. We are especially pleased that Mrs. Saraki has recently accepted our invitation to serve as a member of Fortify's Advisory Council."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs. Saraki, on her part, said: "When we began discussions with Fortify, I was struck by how elegant yet practical a solution this is for iron deficiency anemia in that tomato paste is already built into the food supply and is a big part of meals every African eats.

"According to WHO, the benefits of ending iron deficiency anemia are substantial as timely treatment can restore personal health and raise national productivity levels by as much as 20%.

"This new initiative will engage with First Ladies and policymakers across Africa in accelerated efforts to eradicate iron deficiency. I know how much impact First Ladies in Africa can bring to women, families and communities, particularly in improving maternal health outcomes due to their highly visible advocacy.

"Together, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa and Fortify are determined to end the devastating effects of iron deficiency on women and their families."