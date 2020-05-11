Tanzania: Pamba Custodian Targets Premier League Return

10 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MWANZA based First Division League (FDL) side Pamba SC goalkeeper Igendelezi Kelvin has said his goal is to make a return and feature in the Mainland Premier League next season.

Speaking to the 'Sunday News' in an exclusive interview yesterday, Igendelezi said he is ready to feature for any side in the top flight football next season, meaning he will dump his current team.

Igendelezi, who joined Pamba SC from top flight side Mbao FC last season, said he still targets to join the premier league side so that he can achieve his dream of playing professional football like Tanzanian players Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva.

The custodian said he has already received some offers from the premier league teams.

He further called upon Mwanza football fraternity to support their team in their four remain matches against Green Warriors at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Rhino Rangers, Mashujaa and Gwambina FC all three matches will be played at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

Pamba are placed eighth on the log after gathering 22 points from 18 outings.

They have won six, drawn four and lost eight matches. The former Union champions have netted 20 and conceded 24 goals.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.