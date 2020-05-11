East Africa: Zambia Closes Border With Tanzania to Tame COVID-19

Photo: Pixabay
Fence, border
11 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Lusaka — Zambia will Monday be shutting its border with Tanzania after the country witnessed the highest spike of Covid-19 infections on Saturday.

As it widened screening, Zambia recorded 85 cases on a single day with three deaths related to the pandemic.

Of the cases, 76 were recorded in Nakonde, the border town with Tunduma in Tanzania.

On Sunday, the country recorded 15 new cases after 250 tests.

Zambia Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the country is temporarily closing the Nakonde border starting Monday, May 11, 2020.

RETRAIN HEALTH WORKERS

The closure is meant to facilitate the retraining of health personnel and carrying out of more screening in Nakonde.

"No traffic will be allowed in or out of the district," Dr Chilufya said.

It was unclear how long the border will remain shut.

Zambia President Edgar Lungu last week announced the reopening of some sectors of the economy like casinos and gyms which were shut on March 18, saying the economy is taking a hit due to lack of activity.

He said the companies ought to find a way of operating under the new normal as they observe measures meant to slow down the spread of the virus.

So far, the country has recorded 267 positive cases while recoveries stand at 117 and deaths remain at seven.

Nakonde is among Zambia's largest border posts, acting as a gateway to East Africa.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.