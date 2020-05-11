Zimbabwe's Award-Winning Film 'Cook Off' On Netflix Screens

Zimbabwe's award-winning film, Cook-Off, a 2017 comedy film will soon be shown on Netflix.

The channel is the world's leading internet entertainment service attracting over 160 million subscribers.

The comedy was produced by Joe Njagu, written and directed by Tomas Brickhill.

It features Tendaiishe Chitima, Jessesi Mungoshi, Eddie Sandifolo, Chirikure Chirikure, and popular rapper Tendai Nguni, popularly known as 'Tehn Diamond'.

It is a tale of a single mother who enters a reality cooking show. The odds are seemingly against her as she battles with top chefs when she has no professional culinary experience.

Producer Njagu said he was excited adding that they will soon announce the date of the screening.

"We'll be announcing the release date very soon. We can't wait to share this feel-good movie with the world. At first, we were worried about releasing it during the current pandemic but then decided that people might appreciate the distraction and entertainment.

"We've been lucky to be able to screen the film in a number of countries around the world, including at festivals in South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Botswana, and Zambia. We've also screened at festivals in the US, the UK, France, Belgium, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, which is where we had our international premiere," Njagu said.

He said Netflix bought the film but was reluctant to disclose the amount.

Commenting on the film's latest achievement, Brickhill said he was proud as this is a first for the local film and television industry.

"We are really proud of this achievement. This shows the talent and hard work every member of the cast and crew brought to this film," Brickhill said.