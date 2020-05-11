Kenya: Riot in Nairobi After Demolition of Homes

11 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Police in Nairobi on Friday reportedly used water cannons, tear gas and live ammunition on demonstrators after they took to the streets to protest the demolition of houses and shops earlier this week that left thousands homeless.

The protests erupted in the Korogocho slum and quickly spread to the ring road that connects it with the rest of Kenya's capital. Demonstrators set fire to tires and built barricades in the streets, prompting the police response.

City officials Monday began bulldozing homes and shops in the Kariobangi neighborhood that the city says was illegally built on government land. The demolition reportedly left as many 7,000 people homeless.

Rights activists have criticized the government for the timing of the forced evictions, and they have criticized  Kenyan police for allegedly using excessive force while enforcing government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kenyan government has ordered a nationwide curfew running from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on VOA.

Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.