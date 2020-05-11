Namibia: //Kharas Races to Produce Face Masks

Small businesses in the //Kharas region have been thrown a lifeline after the Ministry of Trade and Industrialisation donated materials to sew the much-needed face masks as part of the fight against Covid-19. The wearing of face masks is one of the prevention measures that can limit the spread of certain respiratory diseases, including Covid-19, //Kharas regional governor Aletha Frederick said.

Frederick explained the virus is primarily spread between people during close contact through small droplets produced by coughing, sneezing and talking. She further added that another means of spread is by touching your mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands. "Face masks need to filter out particles, but still be easy to breathe through hence the need to make sure that when manufacturing that, the end product conforms to the set standards," the governor advised beneficiaries during the donation of sewing materials this week.

"Maximum compliance with hand hygiene, social distancing and other infection prevention control measures are critical to prevent human-to-human transmission of Covid-19."

Frederick said the donation should be regarded as a true manifestation of the fact that everybody should work together to fight this invisible enemy so that people's lives can return to normal.

Speaking at the same event, Johannes Kisting, //Kharas regional head for the trade ministry said the handing over of the materials for the production of face masks is one of the measures government has put in place to curb further spread of the coronavirus. "These materials will be handed over to seven identified SMEs in the region from whom it will be required to manufacture between 20 to 30 000 face masks," he said.

Kisting went on that once manufactured, these masks would be availed to the community at a price ranging from N$20 to N$30 each.

He added that government will also procure some of it for purposes of giving it to vulnerable residents in the region.

The regional head then informed beneficiaries that guidelines will be provided to them in terms of safety and quality standards. The masks should conform to the Namibian Standards Institution in due course.