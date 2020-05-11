Namibia: COVID-19 - Food Parcels for 373 Households

Walvis Bay — The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust has donated 373 food and toiletry parcels worth N$200 000 to the Walvis Bay municipality.

It is for further distribution to the less privileged.

The food parcels were handed over Wednesday by NFCPT CEO Victor Pea to mayor Immanuel Wilfred.

Pea indicated that they are not donating because they have plenty, but as an institution operating within the boundaries of the town, we saw it prudent to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate .

"I trust that this basket would enable families to be able to put food on the table as we prepare to resume most of our economic activities, and hopefully get back to normal once the virus has been defeated," he said.

Wilfred on his part said the food parcels will go a long way in assisting those that are still in need and those who did not yet receive any assistance.

"The parcels will reach the needy. During the previous food distribution, we targeted the homeless and those who lost jobs. Apart from that, we are still identifying people that did not get the first time to benefit from your contribution," the mayor said.