Malawi Police Transfers Officers From State House

11 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police Service has transferred 14 of its officers from State House amid concerns of security lapses for President Peter Mutharika after his convoy was stoned on Thursday in the volatile Ndirande township in Blantyre.

Those affected have been sent to rural areas.

According to a memo which Nyasa Times has seen, those transferred are from Kamuzu Palace, Mtunthama and Sanjika palace.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the transfers were normal.

"Every police officer gets transferred. This is for administrative purposes, this is normal. Police officers who work at State House are not exceptional," said Kadadzera.

The transfers come barely days after state vice president Saulos Chilima made a serious allegation that at a Cabinet meeting at Sanjika palace, government agreed to assassinate Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and himself, a claim which has since been denied by the government.

Political tension is high as the country goes for a Constitutional Court sanctioned election on July 2.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

