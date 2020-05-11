Zimbabwe: Chegutu Man Tests COVID-19 Positive As Cases Rise to 36

A 30-year-old Chegutu man tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday during screening at his workplace, Health Ministry Secretary, Agnes Mahomva confirmed in her daily coronavirus update released Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 36, including five recoveries and four deaths.

"Case #36 reported yesterday (Saturday) is a 30-year-old male resident of Chegutu district, with no recent history of travel, or any known contact with a person with respiratory symptoms," Mahomwa said.

"He was referred for PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing after testing positive on a screening test conducted at his workplace using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). He is asymptomatic, self-isolating at home, with mild disease.

"Following the COVID-19 diagnosis, the ministry is seized with contact tracing being assisted by the patient himself. Today (Sunday), surveillance teams from the ministry identified seven of his contacts and these will be tested for COVID-19 in line with our surveillance strategy."

On Friday, a 50-year-old Harare woman also tested coronavirus positive. According to Mahomva, the woman also has no history of recent travel or coming into contact with a person with respiratory symptoms.

"She was admitted at a private hospital on the 27th of April 2020 with a history of vomiting, general body weakness and shortness of breath on a background of comorbidities. Following the COVID-19 diagnosis, she has since been transferred to Wilkins Hospital for management under isolation," she said.