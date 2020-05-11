Zimbabwe: Rogue Cops Case in False Start As Lawyers Raise Alarm Over Conduct of Investigations

11 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The case of six Bulawayo police officers accused of assaulting two women for violating lockdown rules failed to kick-off at the Western Commonage Magistrates' Courts Saturday after complainants' lawyers cited anomalies in the way the case was being handled.

The police officers were supposed to appear in court Saturday to answer to charges of allegedly assaulting sisters Ntombizondwa and Nokuthula Mpofu for hours with batons on their backs, hips, and legs, accusing the siblings of violating the on-going national lockdown regulations.

The officers allegedly detained the women overnight at Cowdray Park police base after blocking them from paying admission of guilt fines.

The two women were arrested on April 16 at a supermarket in the same suburb where they had gone to buy food items for their children.

"We refused trial because the ladies were not afforded an opportunity to identify the police officers. Investigations are still far," one of the women's lawyers, Nqobani Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com.

Meanwhile, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has assisted the victims in filing a formal police report.

NPRC Commissioner Lesile Ncube said the commission had to intervene because any form of violence is not tolerated and is a threat to peace in society.

