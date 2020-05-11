South Africa: Cops Hunting Two Armed Robbers Who Made Off With Cash, Cellphones At Mthatha Mall

10 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Malibongwe Dayimani

Eastern Cape police are searching for two armed balaclava-clad suspects who stormed BT Ngebs Mall in Mthatha to rob a clothing store on Sunday morning.

The robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, a number of cellphones belonging to shop employees, and a jacket, said police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci.

The brazen attack stunned morning shoppers, who were trapped inside locked supermarkets and clothing stores, as police combed the mall fearing the robbers may have hidden among shoppers.

One of the shoppers, Inga Mgobozi, said she was among dozens of people forced to stay inside a locked Pick 'n Pay for more than an hour during the mall lockdown.

Soci said the attack happened at 09:40.

She said a store manager was herded to the back office before she was forced to hand over the store's business takings from a safe.

"No shooting occurred and police are busy combing the mall for clues in search of links that can lead to the tracking and arrest of the suspects."

Describing the ordeal, Mgobozi said: "At 09:50, as I was leaving Pick 'n Pay, I noticed armed cops as I was exiting the shop. They told everyone to go back inside as there was an armed robbery in progress. We were told the robbers could even be inside Pick 'n Pay. They said no one leaves and no one comes inside the store."

"Inside the store, it was packed and we stayed for more than an hour. At some time around 12:00, we were told we could leave. We were escorted by security guards to our cars."

BT Ngebs City Mall marketing manager Noluthando Makalima later texted: "The situation is under control."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.