Tanzania: Programme On to Uplift Tourism Amid Virus Crisis

THE government has initiated a capacity building program and training to the youth and stakeholders that would support and uplift tourism sector in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed 'new tourism during and after coronavirus', the program will be conducted jointly by the Real PR Solutions (RPR) organisation and Saint Augustine University (SAUT), where by the former will be mobilising fund while the college will offer training.

Speaking during a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Mwanza between St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Costa Mahalu and Real PR Solutions Director for Lake Zone, Ms Magreth Laizer, the former said the first phase of the training plan will be launched in the area and take onboard 2,000 participants, who hail within.

Witnessing it was an exciting tourism capacity building training program, it would bring to light existing and untapped opportunities in tourism value chain across the country, whose roll out will commence end of June this year.

It was also viewed as a move in support of President John Magufuli, who recently urged Tanzanians to come up with ideas on how to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The signed MoU has it that RPR will coordinate all logistics such as raising funds, while SAUT will lead the training program including issuing certificates to the participants.

"The effect of Covid-19 pandemic is already seen with a fall in international tourism and decline in energy consumption especially in the developed world. In Tanzania, it is estimated that tourism labour force will decrease from about 600,000 to only 100,000 and the earnings will also fall from the expected US $ 2.6 million or so, to less than US$ 1 million, just because there was a fall on number of tourists," he added.

Tourism sector has been among the biggest foreign exchange earners for the country in the past five years, raking in over 1 billion US dollars per year.

According to him, currently, thousands of livelihoods, which depended on tourism, are at risk. This calls for the tourism stakeholders to come together and design the best way(s) the country can use to rebuild and bring it to where it was and or surpass that position.

"This is the main reason as to why SAUT cannot sit and wait. We will work in close consultation and with other partners to assist the tourism sector to ensure it recovers fully, while taking all health precautions against the coronavirus", Prof Mahalu said.

However, noted that after Mwanza Region, the training will be extended to other five Lake Zone regions namely Geita, Simiyu, Shinyanga, Mara and Kagera.

Prof Mahalu assured that the trainings will observe all health precautions and guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and sanitising as a way of protecting the training participants from contracting the disease.

"The tourism industry is one of the main contributors to the National GDP for many years, and thus we believe that if we equip our youth with the prerequisite skills to be absorbed in the tourism sector, and offer good services, it will be a big plus for the country" pointed out Prof Mahalu.

On her part, Ms Laizer said the task ahead needs joint efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the desired goals.

"We are prepared to offer our services to ensure the tourism sector benefits the local people, especially the youth, in tapping vast economic opportunities within", she said.

She said the program will also be held in the Northern Zone (Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Manyara), Western Zone Tabora, Kigoma, Rukwa and Katavi.

Other zones will include Southern Highlands (Mbeya, Iringa, Songwe and Njombe), South (Mtwara, Ruvuma and Lindi), Central (Dodoma and Singida), Northern (Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Manyara) as well as Eastern (Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Coast Region).

To add professionalism and tailor-made details in order to make the course relevant and industry valuable, PEAK Performance, a human skills development company and a number of experienced personnel in the hospitality industry will join the team and conduct the trainings.

"We see a lot of opportunities which can be seized by the youth to mitigate the impact of unemployment in the society," said Philemon Kisamo, PEAK Performance Managing Director.