Algeria: Baccalaureate, Intermediate School Exams Postponed Until September

Algiers — The Council of ministers, which met Sunday under the chairmanship of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, decided to postpone until September the baccalaureate and intermediate school certificate examinations and to cancel the primary school leaving examination.

It was also decided to cancel the primary school leaving examination while pupils and students will move up into the next classes in the three education cycles by calculating the averages of the first and second terms and reducing the admission average.