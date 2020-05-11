South Africa: COVID-19 - Seven New Deaths in Western Cape, Total Now 102 - Winde

The Western Cape has a total of 5 307 Covid-19 cases, with 3 568 of the cases active, Premier Alan Winde said on Sunday afternoon.

The province has also recorded seven new deaths, taking the total number to 102.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 1 739.

Winde said 183 patients are currently in hospital, with 68 patients in ICU.

The province currently has the most cases in South Africa. It has conducted 61 771 tests.

The Cape Town metro still makes up the bulk of the cases in the province at 4 711.

Breakdown by district in the metro

Tygerberg: 939

Western: 670

Khayelitsha: 666

Klipfontein: 578

Eastern: 655

Southern: 496

Mitchells Plain: 437

Northern: 359

Unallocated: 201

Virus spreading faster

Winde said, according to data, the virus was spreading faster in the province, putting the area in a "new phase of the pandemic".

"This is a phase that every part of the country will experience at some point.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As the president and Professor Salim Abdool Karim have indicated, the virus cannot be stopped, and the hard lockdown only bought us time to prepare for the peak," Winde said.

Presidential visit

As South Africa gears for the Covid-19 peak, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the province on Friday to assess preparedness.

"We look forward to showcasing our plans and response strategy with the president.

"Yesterday (Saturday), our top public health experts shared our plans with (Health) Minister Zweli Mkhize. He indicated he was pleased and satisfied with what was presented," Winde said.

*Note: Due to different reporting times, the provincial numbers will differ to the national numbers for given provinces by a few cases per day.

Source: News24