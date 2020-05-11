South Africa: COVID-19 - Seven New Deaths in Western Cape, Total Now 102 - Winde

10 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The Western Cape has a total of 5 307 Covid-19 cases, with 3 568 of the cases active, Premier Alan Winde said on Sunday afternoon.

The province has also recorded seven new deaths, taking the total number to 102.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 1 739.

Winde said 183 patients are currently in hospital, with 68 patients in ICU.

The province currently has the most cases in South Africa. It has conducted 61 771 tests.

The Cape Town metro still makes up the bulk of the cases in the province at 4 711.

Breakdown by district in the metro

Tygerberg: 939

Western: 670

Khayelitsha: 666

Klipfontein: 578

Eastern: 655

Southern: 496

Mitchells Plain: 437

Northern: 359

Unallocated: 201

Virus spreading faster

Winde said, according to data, the virus was spreading faster in the province, putting the area in a "new phase of the pandemic".

"This is a phase that every part of the country will experience at some point.

"As the president and Professor Salim Abdool Karim have indicated, the virus cannot be stopped, and the hard lockdown only bought us time to prepare for the peak," Winde said.

Presidential visit

As South Africa gears for the Covid-19 peak, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit the province on Friday to assess preparedness.

"We look forward to showcasing our plans and response strategy with the president.

"Yesterday (Saturday), our top public health experts shared our plans with (Health) Minister Zweli Mkhize. He indicated he was pleased and satisfied with what was presented," Winde said.

*Note: Due to different reporting times, the provincial numbers will differ to the national numbers for given provinces by a few cases per day.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.