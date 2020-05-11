South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Members Arrest 40-Year-Old Man, Seize Six Firearms and Rifle With Ammunition

10 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Vigilant members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit in the early hours of Sunday morning were patrolling in Victoria Road, Woodstock when they observed a VW Golf that appeared suspicious. They stopped and searched the vehicle and found five 9mm pistols and an assortment of ammunition.

Police continued with the investigation and found more firearms at an address in Plumstead. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Once he has been charged the suspect will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. The origins of the firearms is subject of the police investigation.

