South Africa: COVID-19 - Correctional Services Records 15 New Cases in Prison System

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases and the total in the prison system, which includes inmates and officials, is now up to 213.

According to a DCS statement on Sunday evening, 11 officials and four inmates had been infected with the virus.

Ten of these cases emanate from the Eastern Cape and five from the Western Cape.

However, it also said 91 people within correctional services have recovered.

Breakdown

The Eastern Cape has recorded 125 cases, including 50 officials and 75 inmates, while 59 people have recovered and two have died.

The Western Cape has recorded 72 cases, including 67 officials and five inmates. In the province, 30 people have recovered and one death was recorded.

In Limpopo, two officials contracted the virus, with one recovery.

Gauteng recorded 13 cases, which included four officials and nine inmates.

At the DCS head office, one official has been diagnosed with Covid-19, and there has been one recovery.

