Zimbabwe: Sports Commission Looks Beyond Coronavirus

THE Sports Commission have said efforts are underway to ensure measures are put in place for a safe environment before the resumption of sport in this country due to the prevailing situation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sporting activities have been put on hold because of the pandemic globally and there have been several changes on the international calendar with major events such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games being moved to next year with hopes it would have been contained by then.

For those considering returning to action, they have had to come up with strict measures to ensure the environment is safe for athletes, coaches and administrators, among other key stakeholders.

Locally, most sports codes that have their programmes taking off at the beginning of the year have had to indefinitely postpone their activities and those that had been underway have been suspended. For instance, the 2020 Premier Soccer League has been delayed, while for netball the Rainbow Amateur Netball League suspended their programme three games into the season and Zimbabwe Cricket recently voided the 2019-20 domestic season. Such has been the impact of the pandemic as sport faces the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Commission director-general, Prince Mupazviriho, said consultations are underway on the way forward and ensuring a safe environment when sport resumes in this country.

Although he could not go into detail, Mupazviriho pointed out there are several aspects that have to be looked at to come up with practical measures for the various sport codes and submissions have been made to the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Ministry.

"Consultation are ongoing with a view of making sure that when the sport environment allows for sport to resume it should be a safe environment. Whatever we are doing has already been submitted to the Minister.

"Remember we superintend all the sports where we have got various categories of sport. So that's what we are looking at to say what is applicable for those sport codes and then guided by the WHO (World Health Organisation) guidelines. So we wait to be guided by the ministry but consultations are in progress.

"So the way forward which comes from the consultations will tell us what to do. But obviously we must also abide by national laws, we must also abide by what WHO (World Health Organisation) say," Mupazviriho said.

The Sports Commission director-general said they have received proposals from various sports federations, which will contribute in mapping formulating those measures.

"A lot of sport federations and various codes had actually submitted some proposals for us, so that's what we looked at and also we look at what is happening globally. There are various sport codes some are contact sports, some are not, some are individual sports so you find the application is different," said Mupazviriho.

Apart from the Ministry of Sport, there is need to engage the Ministry of Health and Child Care to make informed decisions that will keep everyone safe.