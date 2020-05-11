Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - More Tests for Health Workers

More frontline health workers in Masvingo are being tested with over 400 screened so far.

The 408 health workers represent more than half of the 798 people tested for Covid-19 in Masvingo province.

Government has been working round the clock to make sure those on the frontline in the battle against the virus get tested and are also prioritised in the allocation of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

All the tests came out negative and Masvingo is still to record its first positive Covid-19 case.

Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeous Shamu reiterated that frontline health workers will continue to get priority in testing for Covid-19. The province had so far received over 1 000 rapid results tests kits.

"We have so far tested a total of 798 people across the province for the virus and out of them 408 were frontline health workers. We will continue to give priority to our health workers in terms of testing."

"Our health workers will also continue to get priority in the allocation of PPEs so that their safety is assured when they are on the ground trying to curb the spread of the virus. We appeal for more protective equipment for our health workers, but we are happy with the assistance that continues to be availed by different stakeholders."

Dr Shamu said it was encouraging to note that the province was still to record its first positive case of Covid-19, adding that work to prepare the province for an outbreak was proceeding smoothly.

Masvingo has made commendable progress in preparing for a Covid-19 outbreak, with isolation centres having been opened in all the seven districts across the province.

These centres will complement the provincial isolation centre opened at Gaths Mine Hospital in Mashava. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art intensive care unit facilities and serves as the main isolation centre together with Masvingo General Hospital.

Provincial Covid-19 task-force chair and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira early this week, expressed satisfaction with the province's state of preparedness.