Zimbabwe: Nation Pays Tribute to Mothers

MANY people yesterday briefly put aside the thought of the ongoing Level Two national lockdown to invade social media platforms and reach out to their beloved mothers, as they celebrated International Mother's Day.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for people to get together and celebrate in different ways.

Although there was low traffic of people in Harare's Central Business District, some yesterday, still managed to buy gifts from the few operating businesses to honour their mothers.

Some boutiques opened for business while some florists returned to their vending sites in anticipation of cashing in on this special day.

Although most of the florists operating at the Africa Unity Square, along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare, said they managed to pocket a few dollars from their loyal customers, they attributed the low business to the national lockdown.

"It was very difficult to operate today since the nation is on lockdown. We are not allowed to operate here, as it is against the law.

"We are actually playing hide and seek with the police, which is making our work very difficult.

"People know that they can get flowers to give to their loved ones from this place, but today it was a different story as the coronavirus-induced lockdown does not allow people to move around except for essential and basic services.

"As a result, only a few managed to come here to buy flowers," said one of the florists, Munashe Kuzvipa.

It was however, a different tale for Wedding Gallery director Ms Pauline Mapisa, who said her company recorded brisk business despite the lockdown.

"We made good business today despite the lockdown. There was high demand for cakes, as people placed their orders.

"Because of the lockdown, we were delivering cakes to people who had placed orders although some managed to come and collect from us.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us that many people have abundant love for their mothers, as they bought them gifts in appreciation," she said.

Celebrities, including top musicians Alick Macheso, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and Jah Prayzah, also took to their social media pages to thank their mothers.

Macheso posted a picture of him kissing his wife Nyadzisai on the cheek with the accompanying message:

"There is that one woman who always has your back. I celebrate you Mai Sharo and all mothers in this world. Makatikoshera madzimai."

Fungisai quoted a bible verse, Proverbs 31:28, with an accompanying message.

Zanu PF National Youth League also honoured mothers around the world with the following message:

"Today, the second Sunday of May marks the International Mother's Day and we would like to take the opportunity to exhort all youths in celebration and appreciation of the beauty, unparalleled love and fortitude of all mothers; to show our love to these hardworking divine gifts to mankind who deserve our veneration not only today, but even beyond. Mothers occupy the highest pedestals of society.

"They are the glue that keeps society intact. With our whole hearts, let us all in unison honour our mothers; heroines of the revolutionary movement in the struggle for our independence and all mothers alike, whose sacrifices to make the world a better place we cherish with every breath we draw and every moment we live.

"Who among us can doubt the exceptional role of a mother, whose love is unconditional? If you have money, she loves you. If you are broke, she still loves you. In good and in poor health, in bondage or in freedom, her love is unending," said Acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs in Zanu PF National Youth League Cde Tendai Chirau.

Cde Chirau described mothers as first teachers and prayed that all mothers receive eternal good health, longevity, strength, wisdom and more delight.