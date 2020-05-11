Zimbabwe: Govt Embarks On Intensive Spraying to Curb Malaria

11 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Masvingo Bureau

A MALARIA outbreak has claimed 27 lives from over 10 000 cases reported across Masvingo in the past two months, forcing Government to embark on intensive spraying in the worst affected areas.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has set up a taskforce to fight the disease, which is rife in Chiredzi and Mwenezi, where space and indoor spraying is underway.

Provincial medical director Dr Amadeous Shamu yesterday said while the situation was now under control, teams were on the ground fighting its spread in the worst affected districts.

The number of malaria cases rose from nearly 7 000 in March across the province to surpass 10 000 the following month.

"Since the epidemic started the province has recorded 27 fatalities mostly in the two districts while the number of cases rose from 6 717 in March to 10 939 last month. The worst affected districts are Chiredzi and Mwenezi and our teams are on the ground fighting the epidemic and I must point out that the situation is now under control," Dr Shamu said.

Teams would intensify space spraying, targeting swampy areas and other places that were breeding grounds for mosquitoes that cause malaria.

Awareness campaigns were also being rolled out across the province to educate communities about the dangers of the disease.

