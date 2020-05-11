Malawi: MCP Leader Upbeat to Govern Malawi - Chakwera Says Battle Not Over, Vote On July 2

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarous Chakwera has said the victory at the courts and the formation of the opposition Tonse Alliance means that time is up for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), urging the electorate to vote and seal DPP's fate on July 2.

" The game is over for them. We are celebrating these small vitories (at the courts) for the greater victory that is coming on July 2," said Chakwera in his speech to an excited crowd at Mzuzu Upper stadium where the Tonse alliance held its first rally.

Meanwhile, the Tonse alliance will this Sunday storm Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe for their second rally.

Chakwera paid tribute to his running mate Saulos Chilima of UTM Party , witnesses for UTM and MCP during the elections case, lawyers and the judges for delivering justice to Malawians.

"I thank God for these brave people, including Timothy Mtambo. Now is the time to build Malawi," said Chakwera.

He urged Malawians to get ready to vote in large numbers on July 2, 2020 and assured people the alliance will potect every vote.

"The battle is not over. Let us all get ready to vote in our large numbers and show DPP red card. People are voluntering to protect your vote," said Chakwera.

Chakwera then spend much of his speech outlining different plans and projects that the alliance will implement for the North and the whole Malawi immediately after taking over reigns of power.

He desribed the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the February 3 constitutional court ruling that nullified the 2019 elections a a "technical knock out" for DPP but added that the final blow for the ruling party will come on July 2.

