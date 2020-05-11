South Africa: Body of Teenager Found in Open Field - Bethelsdorp

press release

Police are seeking the community's assistance in identifying a teenager, approximately 16 years old, whose body was found lying in an open field in Jacksonville yesterday afternoon, 10 May 2020.

It is alleged that at about 12:45, police were alerted by a community member of a body of a male found lying in the open field area of Jacksonville next to the graveyard. The deceased male sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Circumstances surrounding the death is unknown at this stage.

The teenager is unknown and at the time of his death, he was wearing a pair of white Soviet takkies (ankle boot), blue track pants and a maroon track jacket.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation surrounding the murder or in identifying the deceased is asked to contact D/Sgt Tandiswa Nobebe on 067 403 1910 or SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3005 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.