South Africa: KZN Cops Seize 57 Bags of Dagga Worth R1.7 Million From Truck Heading to Cape Town

11 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Dagga with a street value of almost R2 million was seized by police officers from various police units in Pietermaritzburg and a security company.

They embarked on an intelligence-driven operation targeting people who were intending to transport the dagga to Cape Town on Saturday night.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the information led police to a business premises on Edison Road in Mkondeni, where the team kept surveillance on a truck that was allegedly going to be used to transport the dagga.

"Police observed five suspects loading dagga into the truck and pounced on the premises. All five suspects aged between 21 and 45 were placed under arrest."

Naicker said police seized a total of 57 bags of dagga each weighing between 30kg and 40kg.

"The street value of the dagga that was seized is estimated at R1.7 million. A case for possession of dagga was opened at the Alexandra Road police station for further investigation. The suspects are expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court [on Monday]."

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "This arrests prove that we are closing in on suspects who are dealing in drugs within our province. More arrests can be expected as operations are still ongoing."

