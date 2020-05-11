South Africa: The Lockdown Has Worked, and It Won't Last Forever

11 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Saul Musker

When it comes to life-or-death decisions, my rule of thumb has always been not to make them on the basis of an article in The Economist or an hour spent on Twitter. Call me reckless, but I'm sticking to that principle.

The world faces the most serious crisis in living memory, with a highly contagious disease tearing its way through almost every country on Earth. In many countries, the number of deaths has reached the tens of thousands, as governments acted too cautiously and too late.

In South Africa, we acted faster and more comprehensively than almost any other. We prohibited gatherings and closed our borders as soon as the threat of imported cases became significant. As the cases began to rise, we imposed a national lockdown to halt its spread. After five weeks of stringent measures to contain the virus, we began gradually to ease restrictions in a measured and responsible manner.

In recent days, some amateur would-be epidemiologists have cried that the lockdown was pointless, or too harsh. The leader of the opposition, in an apparently complete break with decency or respect for our constitutional order, has ominously threatened to lead a popular resistance to public health measures....

