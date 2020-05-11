Tanzania: Mr Nice - I'm Doing Just Fine and Making Money in Kampala

Tanzanian musician Lucas Mkenda, commonly known as Mr Nice, has for the umpteenth time dismissed reports that he has fallen on hard times, adding he was forced to relocate to Uganda as he was fed up of consistent taunts from his compatriots.

Remembered for hit tracks such as Fagilia, Kidalipo and Kikulacho, Mr Nice ruled the Kenyan airwaves at the start of this century but faded away giving way to the likes of Ali Kiba and Diamond Platnumz.

MAKING MONEY

In a video on Instagram, Mr Nice, who also concedes he is trying to resuscitate his musical career, said that he feels more valued in Kampala compared to his home country.

"I prefer staying where I make money. Or do you prefer I stay at home so you continue laughing at me? That is not appropriate, our President John Magufuli urges us to continue working hard and stop gossiping," Mr Nice said.

The Bongo artiste has been residing in Kampala for the last two years. Incidentally, he has remained in Uganda by default after a promoter who had invited him for a performance failed to settle his dues thereafter.

STUCK IN KAMPALA

"There have been rumours that I'm stuck here in Kampala. Is that really possible? True, I didn't get a single cent after that performance, but Mr Nice is a big brand. I've overcome everything," he said back in 2018.

The singer also boasted as to how he is 'loaded'.

"I always walk around with money stashed in my car boot. Having cash in your wallet or bank account does not mean you have it all. Have you walked with money in your boot? I have done it all," he said.

"I know my enemies will say what they want, sometimes they can say that I'm broke but the truth is that I am living my own life."