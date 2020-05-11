South Africa: Police Arrest Teenager for the Alleged Stabbing of Two Men Aged 72 and 84 Inside a Hospital Ward in Soweto

10 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 17-year-old boy is expected to appear at Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday, 11 May 2020, facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

The suspect was arrested on Friday at a hospital in Soweto where he allegedly stabbed two elderly men who were patients with him in the same ward. The 84-year-old victim succumbed to injuries while the 72-year-old victim is being treated in hospital after sustaining stab injuries.

Police are investigating circumstances leading to the attacks. Nursing staff who were still in a state of shock and trauma when the police arrived at the scene are expected to give witness statements as soon as they recover.

Furthermore, Gauteng police arrested more than 800 suspects during the operations that were conducted in the province over weekend. The suspects were arrested for crime ranging from murder, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, possession of drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of unlicensed firearms and fraud.

Gauteng police are continuing with the tracing of suspects that are still at large after committing serious and violent crimes.

