South Africa: Is Nationalisation and State Ownership of Land a Solution? the Mozambique Experience

opinion

While everyone is rightly focused on the Covid-19 crisis, the land issue hasn't gone away. If anything, people's demands for better access and rights to land, both rural and urban, might increase as the full economic and social fallout comes to be felt.

In recent years, the ongoing land debate in South Africa has been drawing a lot of the world's attention. One of the most controversial aspects in this debate is the question of whether or not the state should be the custodian of the land if expropriation (with or without compensation) is implemented. It seems to me, however, that the debate in South Africa tends to ignore the evidence from elsewhere on the continent, perhaps by over-emphasising the racial question and minimising the class and the role of the state. In this article I give an account of the complexity of the "story", looking at Mozambique where land has been state-owned since its independence in 1975.

The Constitution of the Republic of Mozambique establishes that land is state property and cannot be sold or otherwise alienated, mortgaged or seized. As a universal means of creating wealth and social welfare, access to land was established as a right of...