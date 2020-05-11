South Africa: Cape Town Finalises Plans to Close Strandfontein Homeless Shelter

analysis

The City of Cape Town has revealed plans to close the controversial Strandfontein temporary shelter and find new shelter options to accommodate street and homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, on 10 May 2020 indicated the City was finalising the closure of the Strandfontein temporary shelter which has been at the centre of much criticism since its establishment two months ago.

Earlier in May the Strandfontein Homeless Committee took a stand and demanded to be part of a comprehensive plan which would determine how and where occupants of the camp would be relocated.

However, the committee's legal representative, Vernon Seymour, has been barred from entering the site and was also informed by email from the City that he was not allowed entrance.

Two Strandfontein organisations have also sought an order from the Western Cape High Court to declare the actions by the City of Cape Town in violation of Disaster Management Amendment Act regulations. The court postponed the matter in order for all involved parties to find an amicable solution.

Badroodien said the City's Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department was working closely with shelters and that...