South Africa: Nation Needs a National Food Security Council to Fend Off Starvation

analysis

For millions of poor households across Africa affected by lockdowns, the threat of contracting Covid-19 may be more distant than the very real fear of hunger. Many are indefinitely trapped in cramped homes with multiple household members, wondering how they will find the means to survive hunger.

"For millions... this has been a month of misery, of breadwinners not working, of families struggling to survive and of children going to bed and waking up hungry." - President Cyril Ramaphosa, Message to the Nation, Freedom Day, 27 April 2020.

Did African governments simply forget about food security?

How is it that in countries across Africa, food security considerations were not initially considered as part of the precautionary actions taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Watching the trending stories across South Africa, Lesotho, Kenya and Madagascar, it appears that politicians - while racing to "flatten the curve" of the virus to avoid the collapse of health systems - have focused their attention almost exclusively on disaster management and security concerns at the neglect of food security. With the 2007/8 food price crisis a not-too-distant memory, the responses of governments to the Covid-19 crisis do not seem to have prioritised matters...