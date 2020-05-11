South Africa: PSL and Safa to Discuss a Return to Play Proposal This Week

analysis

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Sunday sent a proposal to the South African Football Association (Safa) with detail on how to resume the league at level three lockdown. The PSL is pushing for the league to resume as soon as possible after suspension due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

All contact sport is currently suspended in South Africa and is unlikely to resume before the government's risk-adjusted approach drops to level one. South Africa is currently at level four, the second most restrictive level of the five-tier system.

Safa has made its position clear several times - it will follow the government's lead and only consider a return to play when level one is reached.

But the PSL is one of several sporting codes that is desperate to return to play or face the risk of losing hundreds of millions if the season cannot be completed.

The league held two days of meetings last week to come up with a proposal at the urging of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa. At a briefing last week, the minister told Safa and the PSL to work together and "guide government" about an earlier return to play.

"I have been in contact with both...