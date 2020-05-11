South Africa: NPOs in Crisis As Financial Crisis Hits Funders and Govt Excludes Them From COVID-19 Financial Relief

opinion

Not-for-profit organisations are often a lifeline for marginalised communities. But many of South Africa's estimated 230,000 NPOs are facing closure as funding dries up.

One of South Africa's largest but least-acknowledged sectors stands to be hard hit in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and impact of the protracted lockdown.

The estimated 230,000 registered not-for-profit organisations (NPOs) that provide a wide range of services to marginalised communities and employ about 800,000 people are expecting, and are in some cases already experiencing, cutbacks in donations and other sources of income such as fees for implementing government programmes and corporate social investment (CSI) projects.

"We are in serious danger of losing many NPOs and the immense value of the support they provide to our poorest communities," says veteran social activist Shelagh Gastrow who provides advisory services to NPOs and philanthropic foundations that donate funding to many of them.

NPOs now face serious challenges on all their funding fronts. These include:

Lack of government support

Gastrow describes as "shocking" the fact that government has not included NPOs in Covid-19 financial relief packages that have been extended to such organisations as small businesses (though they do qualify under the Temporary Employer/Employee Scheme). This is...