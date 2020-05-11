South Africa: Relax Lockdown Rules So We Can Help Boost the Economy, Plead Estate Agents

analysis

Residential property sales are in freefall as real estate agents are allowed to operate during lockdown, but they cannot invite potential buyers to physically view houses for sale.

With interest rates at 47-year lows and more distressed sellers wanting to offload their homes, SA's housing market should, in theory, be a key mechanism through which liquidity is provided to the country's frail economy.

In practice, this isn't happening and there are two main reasons. Firstly, the seven-week-long Covid-19 lockdown has no doubt created financial stress and job losses for many, creating an affordability problem for housing purchases.

With between three million and seven million job losses estimated by the National Treasury as a result of the lockdown (depending on its severity), there will probably be more distressed sellers of residential properties than new buyers.

The second reason is that the government is not allowing real estate agents to offer their full services during a countrywide Level 4 lockdown.

At this stage, estate agents (and the broader real estate sector) are considered to be Level 2 service providers during the lockdown - the sector is restricted to operating via telephone calls or online for social distancing purposes. This means that real...