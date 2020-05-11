South Africa: What the Shifting Evidence On COVID-19 Means for School Reopenings

Photo: Liezl Human/GroundUp
(file photo).
10 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Martin Gustafsson

Since Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that schools are likely to start a phased reopening from 1 June 2020, there have been various opinions from health and education experts on what is best. Martin Gustafsson from the Research on Socio-Economic Policy Department of Economics at the University of Stellenbosch presents the available evidence on the back-to-school debate and extrapolates the relevance for South Africa.

The quality of education is one area where South Africa has seen an encouraging upward trend over the last 20 or so years, according to internationally quality-assured data. The Covid-19 pandemic will have an impact on this trend, but this does not have to be large or enduring.

Learners in South Africa need to be in school. Remote schooling is mostly impossible for the poor in developing countries. Currently, the technology and human capacity are simply inadequate. Moreover, 80% of South African learners receive publicly funded meals at schools, in a context where even before the pandemic, 11% of learners were in households which experienced hunger at some point in the year. This last statistic does not differ much by age.

During this pandemic, it can be said the thinking on school closures has been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Is Now the Right Time for South African Schools to Reopen?
COVID-19 Lockdown Exposes Inequality, Poverty in Africa
Tobacco Giant Drops Court Case Over South African Cigarette Ban
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
President Urges South Africa to Prepare for a Year of COVID-19
Lockdown Exit - What Will Work for African Countries?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.