South Africa: What the Shifting Evidence On COVID-19 Means for School Reopenings

Since Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that schools are likely to start a phased reopening from 1 June 2020, there have been various opinions from health and education experts on what is best. Martin Gustafsson from the Research on Socio-Economic Policy Department of Economics at the University of Stellenbosch presents the available evidence on the back-to-school debate and extrapolates the relevance for South Africa.

The quality of education is one area where South Africa has seen an encouraging upward trend over the last 20 or so years, according to internationally quality-assured data. The Covid-19 pandemic will have an impact on this trend, but this does not have to be large or enduring.

Learners in South Africa need to be in school. Remote schooling is mostly impossible for the poor in developing countries. Currently, the technology and human capacity are simply inadequate. Moreover, 80% of South African learners receive publicly funded meals at schools, in a context where even before the pandemic, 11% of learners were in households which experienced hunger at some point in the year. This last statistic does not differ much by age.

During this pandemic, it can be said the thinking on school closures has been...