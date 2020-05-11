Sudanese Community in Tripoli Sound Well - FM

8 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has affirmed that the members of the mission and the Sudanese community in Tripoli sound well and no citizen was hurt.

The embassy outlined, on Thursday, that it is in 42 -hour continuous contact with the Heads of the branch communities in the Libyan capital and other Libyan towns.

The Foreign Ministry statement came on the background of the bombing that targeted the residence of a number of foreign ambassadors in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and the current unrest in the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.