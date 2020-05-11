Sudanese Community in Tripoli Sound Well - FM

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has affirmed that the members of the mission and the Sudanese community in Tripoli sound well and no citizen was hurt.

The embassy outlined, on Thursday, that it is in 42 -hour continuous contact with the Heads of the branch communities in the Libyan capital and other Libyan towns.

The Foreign Ministry statement came on the background of the bombing that targeted the residence of a number of foreign ambassadors in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and the current unrest in the region.