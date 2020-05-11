Sudan: New 181 COVID-19 Infection Registered Including (7) Fatalities

8 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced, Friday, registration of new 181 Coronavirus infections, in addition to 7 fatalities.

The cases were registered as follows: Khartoum State, 140 cases, North Kordofan, 14, South Darfur11, Gadarif, 6, Gezira, 5, Nahr Al-Neil, two cases, Shumaliya, one case, West Kordofan,one case and Kassala State also, one case including 4 fatalities in Khartoum State, two fatalities in North Kordofan and one in Gadarif State bringing the total number of the infections to 1111 including 59 fatalities.

The cumulative total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states are, Khartoum (934) case, Gezira (45) case, North Kordofan (38) Al-Gadarif (26) case, Sennar (20) case, South Darfur 16), Nahr Al-Neil ( 7), (7), West Kordofan (5), North Darfur (4), East Darfur (two cases), West Darfur (two cases), White Nile (two cases), and the states (Central Darfur, Red Sea, Kassala) , (One case) was registered for each state.

The total number of the recovered cases reached102.

