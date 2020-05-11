Eritrea: Material Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

Asmara — A number of sub-zones, communities as well as members of the Eritrean Defense Forces are continuing to extend support to disadvantaged families in their areas.

Accordingly, youth volunteers in Tsorena sub-zone and members of the Defense Forces in the area have extended food items to 94 disadvantaged families.

Border patrol units in the Northern Red Sea region and staff members of Wia Military Training Center extended foodstuffs to 20 and 130 needy families respectively.

Units of People's Army Command and Logistics of the Ministry of Defense extended food items to disadvantaged families in Keren while Keren Municipality extended sanitation materials.

In related news, a number of nationals residing inside the country and abroad have decided that families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from two months until the pandemic is fully contained.