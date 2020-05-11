Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund to Fight COVID-19

Asmara — Nationals inside the country and abroad are contributing to bolster the National Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to report, employees of Northern Red Sea region administration contributed 695 thousand and 427 Nakfa, employees of Eritrean Electricity Corporation 327 thousand 275 Nakfa, NAS Air private company 120 thousand Nakfa, owner of Kuaker-Color private enterprise 50 thousand Nakfa, Bakeshib Motors private limited enterprise 30 thousand Nakfa, Dr. Rezene Zerai dental clinic 40 thousand Nakfa and Asmara Postal Service 15 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, eight administrative areas in Senafe sub-zone and individuals contributed a total of 277 thousand and 825 Nakfa, Senafe Awkaf office 5 thousand Nakfa, and Hadamu administrative area in Adi-Keih sub-zone 30 thousand and 15 Nakfa.

Owners of social service provision institutions in Asmara and in Southern region also contributed a total of 115 thousand and 500 Nakfa and a number of nationals contributed a total of 40 thousand Nakfa.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in Ethiopia contributed 230 thousand and 300 Birr and 1 thousand 300 Dollars, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia 5 thousand and 327 Dollars and 6 thousand Birr, staff members of the Eritrean Permanent Mission to the African Union and Economic Commission for Africa contributed 5 thousand Dollars.

Mr. Zemui Teklu and his wife Ms. Wuba Hibtiyes from Addis Ababa contributed 1 million Nakfa while nationals in Djibouti and staff members of the Eritrean Embassy contributed 245 Djibouti Franc and 2 thousand Dollars.