Liberia: Contractor Ordered Beaten By House Speaker Security, Says 'I'm in Pain'

Monrovia — Mr. Guss Winn, the man who staged a protest at the seat of Liberia's National Legislature in demand of money owed him by the House of Representatives, is currently bedridden as a result of injuries he sustained from the hands of security officers assigned to House Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

Last Tuesday, guards providing security for Speaker Bhofal Chambers and private security at the Legislature beat up Mr. Winn, who had gone to the Capitol to stage a peaceful protest against the Speaker, who he says, owes him, US$25,000 for the painting of the Capitol building.

Mr. Winn explained that he entered into an agreement with the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives about four months ago to paint the Capitol and since that agreement was sealed and the work completed in keeping with the agreement, they have refused to fulfill their part of the agreement.

When Winn staged his protest last week, the security guards assigned on the Speaker's security detail tried to force him out of the premises when he had just entered with the lids of two cooking pots, banging them together in protest for his payment.

In tears, Winn explained that he borrowed US$19,000 from GN Bank to pre-finance the work. Now, the bank is on his heels.

I'm having sleepless nights because the bank is threatening him with jail.

"I prefer to be sent to jail by Speaker Chambers than to go to jail by the Bank. Because when I am in jail or dead, they wouldn't pay any attention to my wife because I have been here many times and they are paying me less attention," he said.

Well-placed sources in the House of Representatives have confided in FrontPageAfrica that the amount in question was raised and collected but shared amongst three members of the House of Representatives to including House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood (CDC-District #9 Montserrado County) chair on Executive and Representative Marvin Cole (NPP-Bong County) Co-Chair on Rules, Order and Administration.

Today, Winn, sits home in pain and misery with seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel as the House of Representatives appears nowhere near making true on their promise of paying him some of the money owed the local contractor.

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Representative Marvin Cole last week on several local radio programs made promises of paying Mr. Winn some of his Money by Wednesday May 6, 2020 but according to him that has not materialized.

Sitting on a bench in his home, lingering in pain with bandage around his neck as a result of the attacks from officers of the legislative grounds last week, allegedly on orders of the Speaker, Winn says most days he is hardly able to move as a result of massive pains in his lower abdomen, a condition he believes is a result of the kick by an officer of the LNP assigned to the speaker.

Winn has not been able to go a Hospital for advance medical check-up because he has no money and is currently sitting home only taking pills recommended by some health practitioners with financial support from concerned family members.

Winn, a father of four children and several other dependents, says the hustle has been difficult especially when he is unable to move around. "I feel pain in my neck and stomach because they stepped in my stomach. Right now, I am unable to move; my wife has become our bread winner.

Asked if he intends to take legal actions against the Speaker and members of House of Representatives, Winn laments: "I don't have money to take Speaker or a Representative to court. Even if I attempt to do that they might not even appear in court because in Liberia, there is no justice for the poor. So, I will continue to protest and if I will die doing that so be it."

For now, Winn says he is hoping that President George Weah can intervene in the matter. "If the lawmakers don't have feelings for humans, the President should have feelings for humans. I know the President is a kind-hearted person; please tell the Speaker to pay my money.

Winn says he feels disappointed yet again after the Speaker has once again fallen short on his promise to pay.

If he cannot get justice and feed his family, Winn says he will have no alternative but to take his protest to the seat of the Liberian presidency in hopes of drawing attention to the irresponsible attitude exhibited by the Speaker Chambers and the legislature.

Winn, speaking to FrontPageAfrica via his mobile phone Friday, said as a result of his ordeal, many of the people who work for him and GN Bank where he borrowed the money from are piling pressure on him to pay up.