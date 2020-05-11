Sudan: Empowerment Committee Retrieves Real Estate From the Family and Siblings of Toppled President

8 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Empowerment Removal, anti-Corruption Committee issued Decision No. 198 based on Article 4, Paragraph 3 and Article 7 of the Law to Dismantle the System of June 30, 1989 retrieving real estate from a family and siblings of the ousted president.

Member of the committee,Taha Osman Al-Basha said , at a press conference held in the Presidential Palace, said the land block, number 768/1, in the Al-Bagheer area, which has an area of 21,319 acres, has been restored from Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, brother of the ousted president.

He indicated that the committee noted that a number of properties, in the Kafouri area, were restored from each of (Muhammad Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir, Fatima Abdul Ghaffar Hassanein, Youssef Muhammad Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, Hind Muhammad Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, Hajar Mohammed Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, Sara Mohamed Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, Ahmed Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir and Mohammed Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Lubna Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Al-Bashir Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Noor Al-Huda Mohamed Al-Shafie, Hiba Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Mona Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Marwa Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, and Siddiq Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir).

He indicated that the committee will transfer the properties restored from the family of the ousted president to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.