Sudan: Empowerment Committee Retrieves Real Estate From the Family and Siblings of Toppled President

Khartoum — The Empowerment Removal, anti-Corruption Committee issued Decision No. 198 based on Article 4, Paragraph 3 and Article 7 of the Law to Dismantle the System of June 30, 1989 retrieving real estate from a family and siblings of the ousted president.

Member of the committee,Taha Osman Al-Basha said , at a press conference held in the Presidential Palace, said the land block, number 768/1, in the Al-Bagheer area, which has an area of 21,319 acres, has been restored from Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, brother of the ousted president.

He indicated that the committee noted that a number of properties, in the Kafouri area, were restored from each of (Muhammad Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir, Fatima Abdul Ghaffar Hassanein, Youssef Muhammad Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, Hind Muhammad Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, Hajar Mohammed Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, Sara Mohamed Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir, Ahmed Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir and Mohammed Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Lubna Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Al-Bashir Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Noor Al-Huda Mohamed Al-Shafie, Hiba Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Mona Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, Marwa Abdullah Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, and Siddiq Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir).

He indicated that the committee will transfer the properties restored from the family of the ousted president to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.