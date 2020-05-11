Sudan: Lockdown Extended

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, on Friday, decided to extend the lockdown and the precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, in Khartoum State, for ten days, starting tomorrow, Saturday.

The Committee Chairman, Prof. Siddig Tawer announced that the decision based on the assessment of the health situations in the country which requested the extension and strict implementation of the total lockdown in Khartoum State.

He warned that the total number of the COVID-19 infections topped (1000) confirmed cases, affirming that the number of fatalities exceeded (50) cases, while the recovered cases reached (100) cases.

He added that most of the infections registered in Khartoum State, a matter that necessitates the continuation of the strict precautionary measures.