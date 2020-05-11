Sudan: Lockdown Extended

8 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, on Friday, decided to extend the lockdown and the precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, in Khartoum State, for ten days, starting tomorrow, Saturday.

The Committee Chairman, Prof. Siddig Tawer announced that the decision based on the assessment of the health situations in the country which requested the extension and strict implementation of the total lockdown in Khartoum State.

He warned that the total number of the COVID-19 infections topped (1000) confirmed cases, affirming that the number of fatalities exceeded (50) cases, while the recovered cases reached (100) cases.

He added that most of the infections registered in Khartoum State, a matter that necessitates the continuation of the strict precautionary measures.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.