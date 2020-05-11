Zimbabwe: Minister Mutsvangwa Donates to Manicaland Children, Families

11 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa donated various foodstuffs to more than 50 children at Kudavana Children's Home in Mutare South over the weekend.

The minister's gesture was well appreciated by the over 50 orphans housed at the facility.

Kudavana Children's Home administrator Mr Davis Mundirirwa thanked Senator Mutsvangwa for the timely intervention, but appealed for more resources to cater for the facility.

"As you can see the children are very happy for the generosity displayed here by Senator Mutsvangwa. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected normal economic channels, which generally cater for the upkeep of this facility so our immediate need, for now, is food. We also need a piece of land so that we can grow our own food and be self-sufficient. The camp is growing and currently, we have already exceeded our carrying capacity," he said.

Handing over the groceries, Senator Mutsvangwa, who represents Chimanimani, Zimunya and Marange, expressed gratitude to all those responding to the President's call to assist in any way possible in the fight against Covid-19 and last year's Cyclone Idai disaster.

"Last year we were faced with the Cyclone Idai disaster and we saw a positive response to the calamity and similarly we are seeing yet another heartfelt response to Covid-19 pandemic and this is exactly what President Mnangagwa is encouraging. Nothing is too little, every donation, every handout is a drop in the bucket and together we will fill it. So we still call for such generosity. We are receiving from individuals, corporates, and international development partners and even from the Diaspora," she said.

Kudavana Children's Home houses more than 50 orphans, with the majority under the age of 15.

Meanwhile, earlier during that day, Senator Mutsvangwa, who was accompanied by Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, also handed over groceries to 50 families from Chimanimani's Cyclone Idai ravaged communities.

