Cameroon: Autonomous Port - Limbe Youth March to Thank President Paul Biya

This was on May 6, 2020 in the South West Region.

The youth from around Limbe, headquarters of Fako Division in the South West Region took to the streets, 6 May, to manifest their joy in recognition of President Paul Biya's action reorganising the long-awaited Limbe autonomous port (PAL) last 5 May. The youth chanted their readiness for employment and related businesses for survival. The spontaneous march of joy took the youth from the community field through mile one round to the CDC Head Office road and back. The happiness having the Limbe deep seaport, as it is commonly called, is a feather to government in this time of socio-political agitations shaking the essence of Cameroon's unity. As foreseen, the days ahead augur well for the future of the youth in Fako and Cameroon at large.