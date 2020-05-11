Cameroon: Presidential Ambulances for Bamenda Regional Hospital

More Presidential assistance Kits for North West population to stay safe in the face of the killer COVID-19 pandemic.

The health family in the North West region on May 4, 2020 received two ambulances, being part of President Biya's special assistance to serve the fight against the coronavirus at the Regional reference hospital in Bamenda. North West governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique handed the keys to the Director of the hospital, Dr Denis Nsame who expressed gratitude at a time when health workers are in dire need of equipment to ease the contact tracing of some 100 suspect cases in the region. The health equipment will help step up efforts in handling the pandemic in a region that has confirmed one dead and is treating 10 cases. The event also featured the handing over of more face masks, hand sanitizers, cartons of Savon, Maggi, buckets, rice, milk etc to some Sub divisional officers and the Bamenda City Mayor to serve the populations of their communities. The governor prescribed transparency in the distribution of the assistance to ensure that all citizens are part of the president's assistance to stay safe. He had warm words for Medical workers in the region who are committed to handle the pandemic. Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique urged the population to respect barrier measures prescribed by the government and the WHO and advised reluctant citizens that the pandemic is real and the North West region has moved from only prevention to treatment of confirmed cases. Hev stressed the need to for the population to reduce movements, stay home and only move when most necessary.