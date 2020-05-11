Cameroon: Judo - Olympic Games Qualification Period Extended

The information was made public in a release from the African Judo Union on April 29, 2020.

The African Judo Union (AJU) has extended the qualification period for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to June 28, 2021. The information was made public in a release from the AJU on April 29, 2020. The release states that regardless of restart time of the IJF World Tour and regardless of the WRL events during this time all competitions will count for 100 per cent in this period. There is no change for final counting of the best results (6+6). Six best results for 50 per cent in period already closed on May 24, 2019 and six best results for 100 per cent during extended period from May 25, 2019 till June 28, 2021. On April 18, 2020 the AJU held a Directing Committee Meeting which included the President of the AJU Medical Commission, through a video conference to discuss and decide on the AJU strategy regarding the COVID-19 crisis and the way forward. The most important factor that was taken into consideration is the safety of the African Judo family. According to the decisions made by the AJU Directing Committee, until the situation is normalized the AJU will cancel all scheduled events until the end of September. All African Cadet and Junior Cups have been cancelled for 2020. Postponement of the African Cadet and Junior Championships in Tunisia to October 2020. The dates will be confirmed later. African Open of Yaoundé and Dakar will take place in November (dates to be confirmed). African Senior, Mixed Team and Kata Championships will take place from 15-21 December 2020 in Morocco. The AJU will be embarking on holding various online seminars and courses from May until September. Further details and schedules will be communicated. The decisions made by the AJU DC are intended to provide for better planning reliability during these difficult times and are based on the hope that the situation will normalise in Africa by September, which will allow all African athletes to re-start their normal training schedule.