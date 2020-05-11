Cameroon: South West - Buea Regional Hospital Receives Medical Equipment

The Director of the institution said the tools are going to greatly boost their productivity.

Healthcare service in the Buea Regional Hospital is expected to improve tremendously in the days ahead. This follows the donation of a large consignment of medical equipment placed at its disposal by the Government of the People's Republic of China. They consisted of 100 hospital beds, 100 mattresses, two digital X-ray machines, two portable Ultra-Sound machines, one medicalised ambulance and surgical kits. The Director of the Buea Regional Hospital, Dr. Martin Mokake indicated that the equipment are going to take them many miles forward. "It is worth noting that the X-ray machine we habours in the Buea Regional hospital was installed some 30 years ago. This is a really much needed donation that we have received right now. They are going to change the standard of the hospital as well as the lives of patients," he explained. South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, called on Dr. Mokake and his collaborators to use the equipment with good care especially the ambulance and X-ray machines. He noted that though they are combating COVID-19 now, they have not forgotten that they are preparing for CHAN. "The Director and Regional Delegate for Public Health should use the materials with care. This will permit that when the sporting events come we should not be embarrassed by the absence of any of the needed equipment," he said. The donation from the People's Republic of China had been donated to the Minister of Territorial Administration who distributed them according to the need to hospitals. They were handed to the Buea Regional Hospital at the walkway of the South West Governor's Office on Wednesday May 6, 2020.