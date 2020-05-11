Somalia: Corona Cases Almost 1000

8 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The number of coronavirus cases are almost 1000. 55 more people contracted the virus disease.

In her press briefing, Somalia's Minister of Health Dr Fawzia Abukar Nur, said the country now had a total of 928 cases.

"This high number of cases is the result of laboratory analysis," said Minister Nur.

She added, "41 of the cases were recorded in Mogadishu, 13 in Puntland and 1 in Hirshabelle.

Puntland and Hirshablle are two of the five semi-autonomous authorities that are members of the federal government of Somalia.

The ministry also stated that on Thursday, 5 people had died while 19 others fully recovered from the infection.

Officially, records show each of the federal regions was battling Covid-19. Somalia had 26 cases only 17 days ago. That the cases were rising this fast indicated testing was helping unearth patients. But it could also mean the extent of the spread is deeper than earlier thought

