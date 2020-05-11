Sudan: Al-Faki Calls On Officials to Reveal Clearance Declarations to Avoid Corruption

Khartoum — Member of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Mohammed Al-Fakki , called on the government officials to reveal their clearance Declarations to avoid corruption , describing what was revealed by the committee as "shame" that indicated to the systematic corruption practiced by the opponents of the defunct regime.

Al- Fakki who was speaking in the press conference organized by the committee, at the Republican Palace, presenting his clearance declaration said he owns a house in the Journalists' City and amount of 20 thousands Qatari Riyals in his account.