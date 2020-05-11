Sudan: Lease Agreement of Zaytuna Hospital Terminated

8 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Wajdi Saleh, , announced that the committee issued a decision terminating a lease contract between the Endowment Authority and Mamoun Hamida concerning real estate No. (3) Square 4 east of Khartoum, which was constructed on it (the Zaytuna hospital) and turned it over to the Ministry Religious Affairs.

The committee also decided to cancel the allocation of plot No. 177 square 2 Al-Salama Khartoum in the name of Suzan Mamoun Hamida, which is supposed to be built by a medical hospital and to transfer the plot to the Ministry of Health.

Wajdi explained that the committee issued a decision to cancel the registration of the Mayman charitable organization, to recover and seize all its assets, and that all funds and real estate be transferred to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

