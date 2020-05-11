Namibia: Mother's Day in a State of Emergency

10 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

TODAY the world celebrates Mother's Day in an unusual context. In some set-ups the day is observed by spoiling the mother in the house with plate of food and a bouquet of flowers.

For women who lost their income as a result of the lockdown, Mother's Day has very little meaning.

Motherhood has forced women informal traders at Walvis Bay to spend the day selling different items to enable them to the put food on the table or pay rent.

"I am still waiting for the $750, I did not receive the food parcels because it was given to the registered traders only. I used sell kapana at construction sites. I can no longer sit at home because the food is finished," said Lavinia Fillemon who sells chicken feet in Tutaleni location.

Another trader at the Single Quarters area, Ndaendaelao Sheenda says she cannot spend the day lying in bed, despite its significance.

"Lying in bed while my children have nothing to eat? I have rent to pay and I have to work extra hard to make sure I have it by tomorrow. I know that coronavirus is killing people but my landlord wants his money," said Sheenda.

The story is the same all over the Erongo region for the informal traders who have been waiting for authorities to allow them back to the market places.

The deputy minister of urban and rural development Derek Klazen is expected to inspect informal markets in the region this week to assess their readiness to allow traders to resume business activities.

